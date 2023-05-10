FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Moxy Hotel is coming to Fayetteville.

The hotel is the newest addition announced to be brought up in Specialized Real Estate Group’s mixed-use development the South Yard project, which will feature apartments as well as dining and entertainment options.

“We are excited to welcome Moxy Hotel to South Yard. Their dynamic and forward-thinking approach to hospitality perfectly complements our vision for creating a thriving community space,” said Jeremy Hudson, the CEO of Specialized Real Estate Group.

The real estate group says that the Moxy Hotel is a “playful, affordable and stylish hotel brand designed for the young at heart.”

“South Yard is an extension of the Fayetteville arts corridor, and with the addition of Moxy Hotel, we’re making high occupancy infrastructure even more walkable and bike-friendly. We believe Moxy will be an excellent addition to the South Yard neighborhood, offering a unique experience to both locals and visitors alike,” Hudson added.

A release from the real estate group says that construction should start this summer.