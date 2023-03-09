ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is bringing locations to the Natural State.

The pizza restaurant chain, which features games and a pizza buffet, is planning an overall expansion of 17 new units across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri.

According to a release, the development is part of the brand’s ongoing initiatives to grow its national footprint to bring its “famous pizza and unique gaming experience to more families and pizza fans.”

“Mr. Gatti’s is on an incredible growth trajectory right now, with 130+ restaurants open and in development across 12 states,” said Travis Smith, vice president of marketing at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. “This deal is significant for both the number of locations awarded and the expansion of our brand’s presence in key markets, particularly Oklahoma, where we’re re-entering after seven years.”

The planned Northwest Arkansas locations include Bentonville and Fayetteville. There is also a planned unit in Fort Smith.

For more information, visit gattispizzafranchise.com.