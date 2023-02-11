FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– We are just one day away from Super Bowl Sunday and what’s a football game without good food?

Mrs. Mildred’s Kitchen in Fayetteville has been preparing this week to have enough food for you to enjoy while you watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play tomorrow evening.

“We’re doing Texas barbecue brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage, and my mom’s baked mac and cheese,” – Hayward said.

Dannette Hayward is the owner of Mrs. Mildred’s Kitchen that is a family-oriented business that stemmed from her love of cooking.

“Any time we get together, we always get together cooking so we decided to go ahead and try to do a business,” – Hayward said.

Hayward says she loves her job and what she does and appreciates her customers because she wouldn’t be anything without a theme.

“I love to get out there and mix with the customers and talk with everybody and find out how everybody’s enjoying the food so I actually love it,” – Hayward said.

The super bowl game is just one day away and Mrs. Mildred’s Kitchen in Fayetteville will be open until 2:00 p.m. tomorrow Hayward would love to take your order and see you.