ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers announced today a ribbon cutting and grand opening event for Mt. Hebron Park.

The 80-acre park, located in the southwest corner of Rogers, houses the largest accessible playground in the state of Arkansas.

The grand opening will be Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

“Mt. Hebron Park represents a milestone in our city’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, recreation, and community bonding,” Rogers Mayor Greg Hines said. “As we celebrate the largest accessible playground in Arkansas and showcase a number of recreational amenities, we take pride in knowing that this park will become a place of joy and togetherness for generations to come.”

In addition to the playground, the park features eight pickleball courts, four tennis courts, four basketball courts, two large turf soccer fields, a large turf baseball field, two dog parks, a splashpad and the Mt. Hebron Assembly Hall, an event space with indoor restrooms, a catering kitchen, two fire pits and tables and chairs for 100 guests.