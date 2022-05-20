ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mt. Hebron Road in Rogers will be closed beginning May 23 and continuing through the summer.

According to a press release, the purpose is to build a roundabout at Garrett Rd. / Mt. Hebron Rd. and to keep the road project in line with the park opening timeline. The city plans to have the road back open before school starts in the fall.

The detour routes will be the same as in previous closures of this section. Follow the project at: https://www.rogersar.gov/1234/Garrett-Road-ExtensionMt-Hebron-Park.