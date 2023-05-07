FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas creatives saw their hard work pay off this weekend.

Emerging creatives and their mentors held the AMMPLIFY Festival on Saturday.

Artists and mentors were paired through the Mount Sequoyah Center’s Arts and Music Mentorship Program. There were workshops, panels, markets and live music.

“I’m just thrilled to get the opportunity to do it because this is what we’re here for. We’re here for the community, and it brings everyone together,” said Mount Sequoyah Center president and CEO Emily Gentry.

If you were not able to attend this weekend, the event will return next year.