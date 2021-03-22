Mud Creek Trail detour placed at Vantage Drive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of Mud Creek Trail has been closed with a detour toward Joyce Boulevard to Kitty Creek Trail.

According to a press release from the City of Fayetteville, the detour is part of an extension project on Sain Street. The project will include a new bridge over Mud Creek and a street extension from Joyce Boulevard to Front Street.

A sewer improvement project, which started March 15, will require closure of Kitty Creek Trail for around three weeks. This closure will create an additional detour along the south sidewalks of Joyce Boulevard to Bellefont Boulevard through the Proctor & Gamble parking lot to return to Mud Creek Trail.

The release states, trail users can follow detour signs and should use caution when navigating the route.

The Sain Street extension project is one of the street improvements funded through the transportation bond approved by voters in April, 2019.

For more information, visit the city of Fayetteville website.

