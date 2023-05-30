LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mudtown Days in Lowell is back for its 45th year.

The carnival opens May 31 and will continue through the weekend at Ward Nail Park.

The free concerts will be June 2-3. There will also be a car show, a fishing derby, a petting zoo, a raffle for a 70-inch 4K TV and pony rides. Proceeds from the car show benefit local charities.

“It’s free to not just Lowell residents but the entire Northwest Arkansas area. It’s for everyone to get together. We have free watermelon. It’s a great family fun event,” said Lowell mayor Chris Moore.