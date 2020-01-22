Mulberry art education center, museum holds first class

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA) — A first-of-its-kind art and education center held its first class, thanks to the help of the River Valley community.

ArtUp is an art studio and history museum for the underserved, and Monday’s class focused on recreating historical quilts. Instead of using a sewing machine, artists replicated quilt patterns on paper.

According to Executive Director Cathy Mason, Arkansas Arts Council provided a grant to provide ten of these quilting classes.

However, the building isn’t completely renovated yet, so a group of volunteers called “Workforce” from the Crawford County Adult Education Center pitched in on Tuesday (Jan. 21).

The group helped with construction work.

“What I try to do is set them up in real life experiences, and that’s why we come here…so its kind of two-fold. Its volunteers for them because they don’t have to pay for labor and our people get the experience…It works hand-in-hand, it’s a good partnership,” said Debbie Faubus Kendrick, Director of the Crawford County Adult Education Center in Van Buren.

Mason says, “it means a lot because we would not be getting it done if we didn’t have volunteers. This is not going to happen if we don’t have volunteers. We don’t have any funds to pay anybody, but because the community is so excited about it, we pick up the phone and they say….yes we’re there.”

Mulberry, Alma and Mountainburg schools have already visited ArtUp, Mason says. Ozark schools are planning to visit, as well.

On Saturday (Jan. 25), a charcoal class will be held. Each class is $30.

ArtUp is in need of donations. Click HERE to learn more.