Mulberry Food Pantry celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community in the River Valley is celebrating Hunger Action month.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Mulberry to celebrate the grand opening of the Mulberry Food Pantry.

The new pantry will serve residents of the rural community by offering easy access to free food provided by the River Valley Regional Food Bank.

The pantry’s official opening and operation has been put on hold due to COVID-19 preventing volunteers from getting certified through RVRFB.

Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter said so far they have helped over 600 people in the area.

“So we wanted to make sure we could provide that to those people, and so the food pantry was a way to do that,” he said.

The space for the pantry is provided through a partnership with Today’s Bank.

River Valley Market President David Scruggs said the bank’s support for the food pantry is an

extension of their fundamental belief in being involved with the communities they serve.

“Being a good neighbor is a value held by everyone at Today’s Bank,” Scruggs said. “We show that every day in the opportunities we provide, the support we give back, and the

time we commit to helping improve the lives of the people, families, and businesses that make

this area great.”

In honor of the opening, Today’s Bank will make a $500 contribution to the food pantry at the event.

The Mulberry Community Food Pantry will join the 163 other hunger-relief agencies supported by the River Valley Regional Food Bank.