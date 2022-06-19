MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday evening a search for a drowning victim at Silver Bridge began. The victim’s body was found Sunday afternoon, according to Crawford County Sherriff’s Office.

The rescue was led by Chief Deputy James Mirus and had several other agencies’ assistance, according to Mayor Gary Baxter of Mulberry.

“This tragic drowning was the second drowning in the same location in less than four weeks,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.

Credit to Mayor Gary Baxter of Mulberry.

No other information was provided to KNWA/Fox24 at this time.