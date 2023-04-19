CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Mulberry teacher has pleaded not guilty to sex charges involving a student.

Hiedi Oliver, 41, was arrested on March 16 and charged with two counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting a sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

She was booked into the Crawford County jail and released on a $100,000 bond.

The victim, a 17-year-old, said in an interview that he and Oliver had exchanged nude photos and that he had spent a night at her home in January.

He did not say that there was any sexual contact, but he told investigators that they had discussed meeting up with each other to have intercourse at a later date.

Oliver admitted that she had received at least two graphic pictures from the minor and that she had sent him sexual pictures of herself.

Oliver’s attorney filed the not guilty plea during a hearing on March 30. Her arraignment was April 19 and was waived by her attorney. She has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for June 13 at 1:15 p.m.