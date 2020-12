MULDROW, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Muldrow Police are looking for man in connection with a robbery.

Police are looking for Jeremiah Willams Tubbs in connection with a forced robbery of Beth’s Store in Muldrow.

Tubbs used physical force to take a cash drawer, according to a Facebook post from the Muldrow Police Department.

A 2014 public record have him as a 5’8″ 210 lbs 48 years old as current age.