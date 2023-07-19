ROLAND, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — One woman is dead and another person was injured after a four-wheeler crash that took place just before midnight on Tuesday in Roland.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bobbi O’Bryan, 51, of Muldrow was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:43 p.m. three miles south of Roland by Pafford EMS with “multiple injuries sustained from the crash”.

The driver of the four-wheeler, a 61-year-old man from Muldrow, suffered face and head injuries in the crash. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and then transported to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, where he was admitted in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.