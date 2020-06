ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) released a list of churches people with COVID-19 visited while infected. Several local pastors said they were never notified any of their parishioners tested positive. One said he's still waiting to hear from the ADH.

Carl Staten is the pastor of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church in Rogers, and he said the tight-knit church community is typical of many Southern places of worship: word travels quickly.