UPDATE (6:50 p.m.): Traffic is now moving at a typical rate.

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) –First responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 49.

The collision happened in the lanes heading south at mile marker 73.5. Drivers should be aware that traffic is slowed in this area, police said.

No one is injured, according to Arkansas State Police.