BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A multi-vehicle collision has caused traffic to stop on Interstate 49.

Traffic was stopped in the southbound lanes.

The collision happened about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, on I-49 at mile 75.6, according to Arkansas State Police.

Police report injuries occurred during the collision, but have yet to comment about how many people are injured, and what the injuries are they sustained.

This is a developing story.