UPDATE: Traffic has returned to typical speeds. All lanes are reopened.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A multi-vehicle collision is slowing traffic on U.S. 71, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation.

All lanes half-mile north of Exit 93 in Bentonville are temporarily closed, according to ARDOT.

Detours are encouraged.

No fatalities nor injuries have been reported, according to police.