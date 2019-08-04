Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Bobby Hopper Tunnel on Saturday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A multi-vehicle crash closed down a portion of Bobby Hopper Tunnel on Interstate 49 northbound on Saturday.

The tunnel’s north side was closed for roughly three hours due to at least five crashes involving multiple vehicles, according to Joseph Jacques with the Arkansas State Police.

Jacques said the crashes were believed to be weather-related.

Only one minor injury was reported in relation to the accidents, according to Jacques.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the interstate was clear at around 2:30 p.m.