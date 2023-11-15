UPDATE: Both accidents have been cleared.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple accidents on Interstate 49 have been causing slowdowns for those traveling southbound on Wednesday morning.

One accident near the Interstate 49-Highway 71 interchange caused moved traffic to just two lanes. Injuries were reported in the accident.

A second accident was reported on Interstate 49 near mile marker 68. Traffic has been moved to just one lane and injuries have also been reported with this accident.

