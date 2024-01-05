FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple accidents are causing slowdowns throughout the area.

An accident is impacting all northbound lanes on I-49 near West Fork near mile marker 42. Another accident involving a commercial motor vehicle near West Fork. This one is affecting the southbound lanes of I-49. (Two accidents have been cleared.)

A second accident near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel is causing a near standstill on I-49 southbound. (Accident cleared.)

Another accident is impacting all northbound lanes on State Highway 220, 0.1 miles south of Cedarville. (Accident cleared.)

An accident on Highway 62 eastbound near Farmington is affecting all lanes. (This accident has been cleared.)

Traffic is being moved to one lane on I-49 northbound near mile marker 91 due to an accident. (Accident cleared.)

An accident is affecting the off-ramp on Exit 78 on I-49 southbound in Lowell. (Accident cleared.)

I-49 southbound at Exit 83 in Rogers is experiencing minor slowdowns near the right shoulder due to an accident. (Accident cleared.)

An accident is causing minor slowdowns on I-49 southbound near Exit 82 in Benton County. (This accident has been cleared.)

I-40 westbound near Exit 12 is experiencing minor slowdowns due to an accident. (Accident cleared.)

