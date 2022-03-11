SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The semis have been cleared but accidents still remain that are impacting the inside lane.

UPDATE: Two semi-trucks are jackknifed on I-49 northbound near the Fulbright Expressway, impacting all lanes.

Multiple accidents have occurred Friday morning due to the snow on Interstate 49 northbound and southbound that are slowing traffic.

According to ARDOT, the accidents occurred at exits 67 and 70 near Springdale. Currently, the middle lane is being impacted on I-49 northbound at Exit 70.

Authorities are working to clear the wrecks.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 for further updates.