UPDATE: Accidents have been cleared.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three separate accidents have caused traffic to be backed up on Interstate 49 northbound, just above Springdale at Exit 73 and near mile marker 73.8.

The third accident was first reported at 7:12 a.m. Authorities have moved the impacted vehicles to the left shoulder and inside lane.

This story will be updated.