Multiple agencies searching for Yell County homicide suspect

YELL COUNTY, Ark.- The Yell County Sheriff’s Office, Danville police and Arkansas State Police are searching for a suspect a homicide that happened in Danville on Tuesday.

According to the Yell County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Pacheco, 42, is being sought in connection to the homicide.

Officials say Pacheco should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Pacheco may have already left the area, possibly headed to California.

It is not known what he may be wearing or what vehicle he may be traveling in.

If you see Pacheco or know where he may be, call the Yell County Sheriff’s Office at 479-495-4881 or 479-495-TIPS (8477).

