FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Fire Department is workin on putting out a three alarm structure fire according to Cpt. Keller with the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The fire is said to be happening on 241 Spring Street, according to Keller.

The fire department started to an “aggressive interior attack” but firefighters were forced into a defensive attack, according to a Facebook post.

Each alarm sends out two engines and two ladders. There are no known injuries at this time.

KNWA/FOX24 is working to get the latest details on this ongoing story.