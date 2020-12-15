Multiple Missouri massage businesses evicted due to illicit activity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that illicit massage businesses have been evicted or are in the process of eviction. One of the businesses was located in Branson.

According to a press release from AG Schmitt, the closing of these businesses is part of the Hope Initiative. Since its launch in October, the Hope Initiative has closed 17 illicit massage businesses.

Here are the locations of the businesses:

6 were located in the Kansas City area;

3 were located in the Lee’s Summit/Blue Springs area;

5 were located in the St. Louis area

2 were located in the Columbia area

1 was located in the Branson area

“Human trafficking is a global scourge that affects millions every year, including right here in Missouri. Earlier this year, I launched the Hope Initiative to crack down on illicit massage businesses in Missouri. Since then, my office has been working diligently to continue their outreach to landlords to evict illicit massage businesses and identify additional illicit massage businesses,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “With this initiative, we want to make Missouri the most inhospitable state in the country to those who seek to operate illicit massage businesses or engage in human trafficking.”

Missourians are urged to report all instances of human trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.