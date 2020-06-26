Multiple police departments search for at least two suspects in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple agencies are searching for at least two people that were involved in a disturbance in Washington County.

Accordingto Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police Department, police were called for an agency assist by Arkansas State Police after a pursuit that ended at Thrush and Christy in Springdale.

Springdale Police were asked to bring their K9 and drone out to help search for the subjects that ran from the vehicle.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are assisting as well.