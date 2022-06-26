ELM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple fire departments helped respond to a home fire in Elm Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a Springdale Fire Department Facebook post.

The post states that at 4 p.m. on June 25 Lowell, Cave Springs, Tontitown, and Springdale Fire Departments responded to a heavy fire coming from a garage.

“After knockdown, all [departments] and crews on scene rotated in and out for extensive overhaul,” the post said. “Great work by all mutual aid [departments] on scene.”

Crews were on the scene for three hours in 100-plus-degree weather according to a post from the Tontitown Area Fire Department.

At this time it is unknown the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.