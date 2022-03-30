SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The tornado that moved through Northwest Arkansas on the morning of March 30 caused serious damage and has resulted in multiple road closures in Springdale. For updated current road conditions, visit www.idrivearkansas.com.

Below are updates from the City of Springdale and the Springdale Fire Department:

Very early this morning, several power lines and trees were downed by the storm. This also affected several traffic lights. The FD advised caution and recommended that drivers avoid these areas: Don Tyson from Thompson to Old Missouri, Black Oak Avenue, and Powell Street from Robinson to Don Tyson.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., the city stated that Old Missouri Road between Emma and Robinson “will be closed for much of the day.”

At approximately 10:00 a.m., the FD reported that “the areas of Thompson to Old Missouri and Lake Fayetteville to Robinson have seen significant damage.” Crews working in the area reported multiple downed power lines and gas leaks and strongly advised everyone to avoid those areas.

This list will be updated in the event of further closings.