SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple updates have occurred in the case of a Fort Smith teen accused of murdering a gas station attendant during a robbery-turned-homicide this year.

Kemuel Mark Andrew Stucki, 16, was arrested on May 4 during a SWAT operation.

Stucki is accused of entering Doug’s Eastside Convenience in Fort Smith on March 24 and later killing Chanell Moore, who worked at the store.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and terroristic act. He’s also charged with aggravated robbery in a separate case. His bond was set at $1,250,000.

Stucki was originally scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 23. However, the trial has been postponed to next year.

Court documents list two separate trial dates, April 1 and May 2. KNWA/FOX24 asked for clarification, but prosecutors were not able to say anything as a judge has enabled a temporary gag order.

A hearing regarding a permanent order to limit pretrial publicity will be held Nov. 1.

Additionally, Stucki has a hearing regarding transferring him to juvenile court on Jan. 25, 2024. He is currently charged as an adult.

Another update in the case includes that Stucki has been mentally evaluated and meets criteria for certain diagnoses.

“The state submits that there is reason to believe that mental disease or defect of the defendant will or has become an issue in the case,” a court filing said.

Court documents say that the state anticipates that the licensed psychologist that performed the evaluation will be called by the defense during Stucki’s upcoming hearings and trial.

A judge has ordered a fitness to proceed exam and a criminal responsibility exam to be conducted as well.

A judge has ordered a fitness to proceed exam and a criminal responsibility exam to be conducted as well.