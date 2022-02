SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A multi-vehicle accident at Exit 72 near Sunset Avenue in Springdale on Interstate 49 southbound has been cleared Thursday morning.

No injuries are being reported at this time. All lanes are open after crews cleared the vehicles.

Follow along on IDrive Arkansas to see the latest road coverage during the snow. Use caution when driving in snow and ARDOT urges drivers to only get out if it is necessary.