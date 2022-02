UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and lanes are now open.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A multi-vehicle accident is being reported on Interstate-49 southbound at Exit 69, just north of Johnson near Don Tyson Parkway.

According to ArDOT, the accident is affecting the left shoulder and traffic is backed up. Roadways are wet and slick from rain.

No injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.