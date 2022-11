BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A multiple-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 59 in Barling near K Street on November 8.

According to a Facebook post from the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, several injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and other area officers are assisting Barling police with the accident.

Highway 59 will be intermittently shut down until the scene is cleared, according to the sheriff’s office, and drivers will be delayed if they take the route.