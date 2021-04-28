Multiple water rescues conducted in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tontitown Fire Department were dispatched to almost a dozen calls due to severe storms between 8 a.m. and noon today, according to a Facebook post from the department.

These calls include multiple water rescues, public assistance calls, a motor vehicle accident, and a gas leak.











Three boats and the Washington County Urban Search and Resuce Team rescued a driver whose SUV was swept downstream.

The post says when crews returned from the calls, they found Station 51 under a few inches of water, and firefighters had to fill sand bags, move water, and dry out the building.