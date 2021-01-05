Mural commissioned for George’s Majestic Lounge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville is getting a bit of new decoration.

The restaurant and Northwest Arkansas Arts Council partnered up to commission a mural to be painted on the side of the building.

The mural’s theme involves downtown Fayetteville staples like the train station, and music acts that have played at George’s.

“I’ve been living in Fayetteville for about a decade. And George’s was pretty much the first and main place I go to for all the shows, ya know. So it’s cool that a facet that I fell in love with about Fayetteville is allowing me to put up my work or our work,” Mural painter Brandon Bullette said.

The mural is expected to be finished by February.

