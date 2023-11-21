SPRINGDALE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese partnered together to develop a mural honoring the Marshallese.

The mural is located in downtown Springdale, outside of Buck’s Emma Ave. Bar and Tap. Local Marshallese artist Helmar Anitok, UAMS and the ACM have done collaborations numerous times in the past.

The project was fully funded by UAMS and was created to honor the community.

Stephanie Takamaru is the project coordinator for the ACM, and she says that the mural includes “elements of their traditions, history, past, and future, which makes this project so amazing”.