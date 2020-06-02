Mural of George Floyd goes up in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While protests continue across the country and here at home, Monday in Fayetteville an artist finds a more subtle way to honor the man who died in police custody.

On the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd. and College Ave. sits the Spring Shop.

“This wall is part of a large mural that’s on the other side that has a picture of Martin Luther King facing Malcom X, trying to show the struggle, the social struggle and racial struggle that’s been happening for so long,” said visual artist Octavio Logo.

With a few cups of paint and a steady hand, Logo adds a new face to his mural— 46-year-old George Floyd.

Floyd died in late May while in police custody in Minnesota.

“I cannot believe these things are happening,” Floyd said. “I just want to make kind of a shrine, an alter, to recognize what is going on.”

He said this neighborhood in South Fayetteville was known as a black neighborhood, and wants to honor that.

While he paints, he attracts the attention of a number of passerby’s, including Ana Carrero from Venezuela.

“I love. It’s very important, I love,” she said.

Logo plans to light a candle in honor of Floyd and others who have been victims of police brutality.

He hopes the community will join him.

“I didn’t want to do it, I mean its very sad for me to do it but I think it’s just necessary,” he said.