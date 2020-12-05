Murder charge in I-170 shooting; police call it a road-rage incident

OLIVETTE, Mo.- Investigators have named the person in custody for the shooting death of a woman on I-170 earlier this week.

FOX2 has learned Calvin Pittman, 30, is the accused suspect. He faces first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Kristen Whitted of Bridgeton died Monday. She was on her way to meet up with friends for a walk in Forest Park when she was shot.

Homicide suspect charged and taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/B34FXp2wYZ — MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) December 4, 2020

Chief David Wolf of the Olivette Police Department says it appears the shooting was linked to a road-rage incident.

“This is a despicable, random act of violence,” said Chief Wolf.

Police say people in two vehicles were shooting at each other while speeding down the interstate. Whitted was hit with the gunfire.

Investigators also don’t believe the gunmen knew each other before the incident.

Chief Wolf says they had an idea of a potential vehicle but also that a good samaritan stepped forward with information on a possible vehicle. He said police canvased the area, identified a vehicle, and was able to link it to a suspect.

Chief Wolf says he thinks there is one other vehicle but doesn’t know how many other suspects are involved.

Chief Wolf said he is 100% confident Pittman was the person that shot Whitted.

Police also say Pittman was not alone in the vehicle and they are still looking for other suspects.

The family joined the Major Case Squad at the police department for the announcement.

“We owe a lot to law enforcement and to the Major Case Squad that did such a diligent job,” said Fred Whitted, Kristen’s brother.

He also asked St. Louis residents to come forward and provide more information to help with the investigation.

“You must understand when you fire a gun you are responsible for every single round that leaves that chamber,” said Fred Whitted to the suspect, Calvin Pittman.

Whitted’s brother said his family will not rest easy until there is a conviction.

“We need more people to come forward,” he said. “We need more video evidence.”

Whitted also said, now your family has to deal with the ramifications of your actions.