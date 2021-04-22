Murder charges filed against a PA. man and CA. woman in Phelps County homicide

Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff’s Office

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo.- A Pennsylvania man and a California woman have been charged in the death of a man at a motel in St. James, Missouri.

Court records say 20-year-old Josue Martinez of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, has been charged with:

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of armed criminal action
  • First-degree robbery
  • First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle

Also charged is 30-year-old Kimberly Riston of Banning, California. She has been charged with:

  • First-degree murder
  • Two counts of armed criminal action
  • First-degree robbery
  • First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. on April 21, officers responded to the Economy Inn in St. James in response to a man found dead. The Department says the man was found in the parking lot with knife wounds. The man has been identified as 36-year-old Donald Coy Wethy Jr. of St. James.

Martinez and Riston were arrested Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and are being held in the Phelps County Jail without bond.

