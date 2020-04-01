Murphy USA to commit $500K to Boys and Girls Club

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Murphy USA and the Boys and Girls Club of America announced a multi-phase partnership that will benefit clubs across America beginning April 1st.

At over 1,500 Murphy USA locations across 26 states, customers will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a monetary contribution of $1, $2, or $5 at checkout in order to raise funds for Boys and Girls Clubs in their community.

“Giving back is part of our broader mission and commitment to our team members and customers. We are passionate about providing opportunities for the next generation. That’s why we are proud to be a national partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, supporting clubs in the areas where we operate through our ‘Great Futures Fueled Here’ campaign. Our partnership will help ensure that Boys & Girls Clubs of America have the funds necessary to provide youth in the communities we serve the essential tools for cultivating a successful future.” Andrew Clyde, President and CEO of Murphy USA

Phase 1 of the cause campaign will take place from April 1st to May 5th, with Phase 2 kicking off on August 5th.

To learn more about the “Great Futures Fueled Here” campaign and to donate, visit www.murphydonates.online.