Muscogee (Creek) Nation clinic plans vaccine clinic in Tulsa

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health and Indian Health Services will provide 4,000 coronavirus vaccinations to all Native Americans and members of their households during a clinic in Tulsa.

Health Secretary Shawn Terry said Wednesday that any member of a federally recognized tribe or member of their household is eligible for an appointment to receive the vaccine during the event March 26 and 27.

Terry said about 21,000 of the nation’s estimated 65,000 citizens in Oklahoma have been vaccinated.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a total of 433,516 virus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers