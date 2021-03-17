Muscogee (Creek) Nation clinic plans vaccine clinic in Tulsa

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health and Indian Health Services will provide 4,000 coronavirus vaccinations to all Native Americans and members of their households during a clinic in Tulsa.

Health Secretary Shawn Terry said Wednesday that any member of a federally recognized tribe or member of their household is eligible for an appointment to receive the vaccine during the event March 26 and 27.

Terry said about 21,000 of the nation’s estimated 65,000 citizens in Oklahoma have been vaccinated.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a total of 433,516 virus cases in the state since the pandemic began.