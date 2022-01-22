Museum explores relationships of Native Americans and European settlers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History presented the next installment in its Native Conversations series on January 22.

The event explores the relationships between European settlers and the Native nations.

The guest speaker was anthropologist and sociologist, Drew Shuptar Rayvis.

“The gentleman, today, Drew Shuptar Rayvis, is broadcasting from the Hudson Valley,” Director Charlotte Buchanan-Yale said. “And, he proposed giving another section that we have not highlighted, 1650 to 1690.
It’s European settlers coming in and their interaction with the tribal nations at that time.”

Buchanan-Yale said people can go to their website and click on the Facebook live tab to see this event and any past events.

