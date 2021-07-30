Music fans gear up for Peacemaker Festival

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Peacemaker Festival is back this weekend at the Riverfront Park in Fort Smith.

The event is a music festival blending country, rock, and blues acts.

Numerous groups and singers will be at the festival this year.

Allyson Cox plans to attend the festival. She says the event is a great opportunity for locals.

“This is an awesome opportunity, it’s really fair priced,” Cox said. “Lot of opportunities to see cool people that we wouldn’t normally have in Arkansas. And, anyone that can should come even if they can only make it for one day.”

The event continues tomorrow at 3 p.m. For more information and to get tickets, visit the festival’s website.