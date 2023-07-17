The “Motorcycle Rally With a Purpose” will take place in downtown Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bikes, Blues, and BBQ recently announced the 2023 music bands.

As per the press release, this year’s headliners are John Conlee, Tuesdays Gone, and Jacky. The concerts will occur at the ButterfieldStage at Railyard Live in downtown Rogers, Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, The Auditorium in Eureka Springs, and Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson.

The “Motorcycle Rally With a Purpose” will take place from September 20-23.

The shows are scheduled as follows:

Rogers The Railyard Live and Butterfield Stage

Thursday, September 21st

3:00 pm – 4:15 pm Gary Hutchison 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Suede Diablos 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm Oreo Blue 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm The Juice 9:30 pm – 11:00 pm John Conlee

Friday, September 22nd

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Gary Hutchison 4:15 pm – 5:30 pm Suede Diablos 5:45 pm – 7:00 pm The Juice 7:15 pm – 8:30 pm Shotgun Billys 9:00 pm – 11:00 pm Tuesdays Gone

Saturday, September 23rd

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Gary Hutchison 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Earl & Them 6:00 pm – 7:15 pm Shotgun Billys 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm Dead Metal Society 9:30 pm – 11:00 pm Jackyl

Pig Trail Harley-Davidson

Thursday, September 21st

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Lost Bridge Trio 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Blew Reed

Friday, September 22nd

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Party Line Band 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Tom Bryant Band

Saturday, September 23rd

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Chris Duarte 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Simply Seger

Eureka Springs Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson

Thursday, September 21st

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm George Bros.

Friday, September 22nd

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Black Note Band 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Simply Seger

Saturday, September 23rd

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Tom Bryant Band

The Auditorium