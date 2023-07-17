ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bikes, Blues, and BBQ recently announced the 2023 music bands.
As per the press release, this year’s headliners are John Conlee, Tuesdays Gone, and Jacky. The concerts will occur at the ButterfieldStage at Railyard Live in downtown Rogers, Pig Trail Harley-Davidson, The Auditorium in Eureka Springs, and Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson.
The “Motorcycle Rally With a Purpose” will take place from September 20-23.
The shows are scheduled as follows:
Rogers The Railyard Live and Butterfield Stage
Thursday, September 21st
3:00 pm – 4:15 pm Gary Hutchison
4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Suede Diablos
6:00 pm – 7:15 pm Oreo Blue
7:30 pm – 9:00 pm The Juice
9:30 pm – 11:00 pm John Conlee
Friday, September 22nd
2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Gary Hutchison
4:15 pm – 5:30 pm Suede Diablos
5:45 pm – 7:00 pm The Juice
7:15 pm – 8:30 pm Shotgun Billys
9:00 pm – 11:00 pm Tuesdays Gone
Saturday, September 23rd
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Gary Hutchison
4:30 pm – 5:45 pm Earl & Them
6:00 pm – 7:15 pm Shotgun Billys
7:30 pm – 9:00 pm Dead Metal Society
9:30 pm – 11:00 pm Jackyl
Thursday, September 21st
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Lost Bridge Trio
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Blew Reed
Friday, September 22nd
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Party Line Band
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Tom Bryant Band
Saturday, September 23rd
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Chris Duarte
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Simply Seger
Eureka Springs Eureka Springs Harley-Davidson
Thursday, September 21st
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm George Bros.
Friday, September 22nd
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm Black Note Band
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Simply Seger
Saturday, September 23rd
4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Tom Bryant Band
Wednesday, September 20th at 8:00 pm a FREE concert with The ShotGunBillys
Thursday, September 21st at 6:30 pm Ian Moore with The ShutGunBillys
Friday, September 22nd at 7:30 pm Quiet Riot
Saturday, September 23rd at 8:00 pm Big Gun AC/DC Tribute Band
For a schedule of events, and more info about the rally’s mission, visit Bikes, Blues & Barbecue’s website, linked here.