ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikes, Blues and BBQ is moving to Rogers in 2022 and the event has released the lineup of scheduled musical performances.

The “Motorcycle Rally With a Purpose” will take place in downtown Rogers from October 5-8. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 after Washington Regional Hospital urged doing so over concerns regarding hospital capacity.

The following shows are all scheduled for the Butterfield Stage at Railyard Live in Downtown Rogers:

Thursday, October 6

4 p.m. – Gary Hutchison (Blues). Guitarist and musician Gary Hutchison will kick off the 2022 rally.

(Blues). Guitarist and musician Gary Hutchison will kick off the 2022 rally. 6 p.m. – The Swade Diablos (Rockabilly/Rock). The Swade Diablos “create a rockabilly sound straight out of the 50’s.” The band is known for playing hits by artists such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and The Stray Cats.

(Rockabilly/Rock). The Swade Diablos “create a rockabilly sound straight out of the 50’s.” The band is known for playing hits by artists such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and The Stray Cats. 7:30 p.m. – Chris Cameron Band (Blues). Cameron “puts on a show that displays his blues background beautifully.”

(Blues). Cameron “puts on a show that displays his blues background beautifully.” 9 p.m. – 90LB Wrench (Rock/Metal). 90LB Wrench is “an original/cover rock and dance band from Northwest Arkansas that specializes in high-energy, highly visual live shows that take you back to the days of the big arena shows of the past.”

Friday, October 7

3 p.m. – Jon Dooly (Rock/Singer-Songwriter). Jon Dooly “is influenced by the alternative rock and hip-hop to country of the nineties.”

(Rock/Singer-Songwriter). Jon Dooly “is influenced by the alternative rock and hip-hop to country of the nineties.” 5 p.m. – Green Acres (Rock/Psychedelic/Jam). Green Acres’ “high-energy jam-packed show take musical nods to the Allman Brothers, The Grateful Dead, and The Doors.”

(Rock/Psychedelic/Jam). Green Acres’ “high-energy jam-packed show take musical nods to the Allman Brothers, The Grateful Dead, and The Doors.” 7 p.m. – The Juice (Cover/Variety). The Juice is “a 4-piece musical steamroller performing an infectious and unique setlist of high energy dance hits.”

(Cover/Variety). The Juice is “a 4-piece musical steamroller performing an infectious and unique setlist of high energy dance hits.” 9 p.m. – Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal (Soul/Funk). Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal “deliver a sound so big, so funky that it reaches through the speakers and shakes you until you start moving to its groove.”

Saturday, October 8

2 p.m. – Jon Dooly

4:30 p.m. – Earl and Them (Soul/Rock/R&B). “legendary rhythm and blues” led by Earl Cate of the Cate Brothers.

(Soul/Rock/R&B). “legendary rhythm and blues” led by Earl Cate of the Cate Brothers. 6:30 p.m. – The Shotgunbillys (Rock/Country). This band from Tennessee plays “high energy southern rock blending Memphis blues with a steady Arkansas country handshake.”

(Rock/Country). This band from Tennessee plays “high energy southern rock blending Memphis blues with a steady Arkansas country handshake.” 9 p.m. – Dead Metal Society (Epic Arena Rock). This band will be playing “all of your favorite metal classics.”

The festival will also include Frisco Inferno, the official barbecue competition of Bikes, Blues and BBQ on Saturday with a time to be announced.

More information about all of the events is available here.