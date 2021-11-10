Musician Richard Thompson to play at Faulkner Performing Arts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Roots announced in a press release. Wednesday that singer/songwriter Richard Thompson will be performing on the University of Arkansas campus at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

From England, Thompson has garnered critical acclaim from many prestigious publications with the Los Angeles Times calling him “the finest songwriter after Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix.” Rolling Stone named him one of “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

Thompson has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BBC Awards and had legendary artists such as Robert Plant, Don Henley and Elvis Costello cover his music.

The opening act, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, is based out of Fayetteville and has toured the nation performing his music.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.