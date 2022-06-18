BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

OMAHA, Neb. – The Muss Bus is all on board the Van Horn Train.



Arkansas head basketball coach Eric Musselman showed up at a Friday press conference announcing his team’s summer tour of Italy and Spain sporting a Razorback baseball jersey.

He plans to be on hand Saturday at the College World Series for for Arkansas 1 p.m. game with Stanford that will be televised by ESPN.

“I have never been,” Musselman said. “Cannot wait.”

Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn has led his team the the CWS, the diamond equivalent of basketball’s Elite EIght – something Musselman has taken his program to in back-t0-back seasons.

“Just listening to Coach Van Horn’s presser, talking about how hard it is to get there, it’s pretty interesting,” Musselmann said. “I talked to him at the softball game before the NCAA Tournament started and I went up to him and said, ‘Good luck.’

“He was confident. He said, ‘We’re good. We’re in a good spot.’ That was before this thing started.

“I went back and sat with (wife) Danyelle and said, ‘Coach is ready, man. He feels confident about his team.’”

Coach Musselman will be joined by his son and director of basketball operations Michael Musselman and director of internal operations Riley Hall.

“…My son’s going over there with me,” Musselman said. “Riley’s going over there. It’s a good little mini-staff outing for us to… Michael and I have never been to one. I’m sure Riley has. But we’re really looking forward to it.”