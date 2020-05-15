Mysterious illness in children linked to coronavirus, CDC says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The CDC has issued a health alert about a mysterious illness in kids that may be linked to the coronavirus.

It’s being called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children or Mis-C.

The CDC urges doctors to report anyone under 21 who meets the criteria to local and state health departments.

That includes a fever of 100 degrees for at least 24 hours, hospitalization, and inflammation in at least two organs.

They also need to have a positive COVID-19 test, antibodies or have been exposed to the virus within four weeks of the onset of symptoms.