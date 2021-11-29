N. Gregg, W. Lafayette intersection now a four-way stop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting on November 29, the intersection of N. Gregg Avenue and W. Lafayette Street will be a four-way stop.

Chris Brown, director of the Fayetteville Public Works Department, said, “The City is implementing this change to improve public safety. The intersection has seen an increase in volume of both traffic violations and accidents, and drivers routinely complain about sight-distance problems.”

To sign up for road closures and other city notifications, please go to https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/list.aspx.