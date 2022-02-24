FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced a portion of N. Shiloh Drive between N. Gregg Avenue and the Fulbright Expressway onramp will close overnight as part of ongoing construction.

According to a news release, the section will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, and will reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 1. The eastbound lane will also be shifted into the westbound turning lane, resulting in one lane for either direction.

The City says the temporary changes are part of a construction project to improve two intersections on N. Shiloh, at the on/offramp for the Fulbright Expressway and where Shiloh meets Steele Boulevard. The project is funded by the Streets Improvement Bond, which was approved by Fayetteville residents in 2019.

For the safety of the public and construction workers, the City says lane shifts, closures and delays will be needed through this area. Drivers are asked to be observant and use extra care when driving.

For more information on the project, including design plans, visit Fayetteville’s website.